Wendel (WNDLF) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Wendel (OTCPK:WNDLF) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Benoit Drillaud - Chief Financial Officer
David Darmon - Deputy CEO & Member of Executive Board
Laurent Mignon - Group CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board
Olivier Allot - Director of Financial Communication & Data Intelligence and Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Alexandre Gerard - CIC Market Solutions (ESN), Research Division
Arnaud Palliez - CIC Market Solutions (ESN), Research Division
David Cerdan - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Geoffroy Michalet - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division
Joren Van Aken - Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Wendel's H1 2024 [sic] [H1 2025] Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]
Olivier Allot, Director of Financial Communications and Data Intelligence, will read them. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Laurent Mignon, Wendel Group, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Laurent Mignon
Thank you very much. Good morning to all of you. Thank you for being on that call on July 31. I know there's a lot of other publication today. So we are very honored to have you there. I'm here with David Darmon, with Jérôme Michiels and Benoit Drillaud as well as with Olivier Allot to present you the half year results of Wendel and to answer any questions you may have afterwards. So let me start with the first key highlights of the half year.
On the principal -- we have, as you know, two pillars of our strategy. One is the principal investment. The other one is the development of the asset management platform. If I start with the largest part of it, which is the principal investment, as
