Wendel (WNDLF) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Wendel (OTCPK:WNDLF) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Benoit Drillaud - Chief Financial Officer

David Darmon - Deputy CEO & Member of Executive Board

Laurent Mignon - Group CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board

Olivier Allot - Director of Financial Communication & Data Intelligence and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Alexandre Gerard - CIC Market Solutions (ESN), Research Division

Arnaud Palliez - CIC Market Solutions (ESN), Research Division

David Cerdan - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Geoffroy Michalet - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Joren Van Aken - Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Wendel's H1 2024 [sic] [H1 2025] Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

Olivier Allot, Director of Financial Communications and Data Intelligence, will read them. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Laurent Mignon, Wendel Group, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Laurent Mignon

Thank you very much. Good morning to all of you. Thank you for being on that call on July 31. I know there's a lot of other publication today. So we are very honored to have you there. I'm here with David Darmon, with Jérôme Michiels and Benoit Drillaud as well as with Olivier Allot to present you the half year results of Wendel and to answer any questions you may have afterwards. So let me start with the first key highlights of the half year.

On the principal -- we have, as you know, two pillars of our strategy. One is the principal investment. The other one is the development of the asset management platform. If I start with the largest part of it, which is the principal investment, as