Columbia Is Cheaper And Growing Abroad, But Not Yet An Opportunity
Summary
- Columbia Sportswear Company delivered a strong quarter, aided by early shipments to avoid tariffs and robust international performance, especially with 40% of revenues from abroad.
- Despite COLM stock dropping 50% from previous levels, I see the current price as fairer, not yet fully fair, and not a compelling buying opportunity.
- The company is recovering from post-COVID challenges and inventory issues, but new tariff risks are emerging, clouding the outlook.
- I maintain my Hold rating, recognizing Columbia's quality, and will continue to monitor the stock for future opportunities.
