Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bradford J. Helgeson - Executive VP & CFO

Brian Butler - Corporate Participant

Edmond R. Coletta - President

John W. Casella - Chairman, CEO & Secretary

Sean M. Steves - Senior VP & COO of Solid Waste Operations

Conference Call Participants

Adam Samuel Bubes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

James Joseph Schumm - TD Cowen, Research Division

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Stephanie Lynn Benjamin Moore - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Trevor Romeo - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Q2 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brian Butler, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Butler

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call. Today, we'll be discussing our second quarter 2025 results, which were released yesterday afternoon. This morning, I'm joined with John Casella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casella Waste Systems; Ned Coletta, our President; Brad Helgeson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sean Steves, our Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Casella Waste operations.

After a review of these results and an update on the company's activities and business environment, we'll be happy to take your questions. But first, please note that various remarks we may make about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important