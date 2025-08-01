Martin Currie Emerging Markets Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Emerging markets performance in the second quarter was robust, with the asset class delivering double-digit returns.
  • Among the largest contributors to performance were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), SK Hynix, Quanta and Shinhan.
  • We firmly believe that the long-term investment outlook for EM remains robust and we maintain strong confidence in our portfolio holdings.

An accountant at work analyzes financial data and calculates the profitability of investments

Pawel Kacperek

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Emerging markets (EM) performance in the second quarter was robust, with the asset class delivering double-digit returns. South Korean and Taiwanese shares led the gains, with both rising around 30% in the period. A broad-based recovery in global technology stocks was

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM--
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
QUCCF--
Quanta Computer Inc.
SHG--
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.
BABA--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
MPNGF--
Meituan
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News