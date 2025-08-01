CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is laying the groundwork for substantial growth by making major acquisitions year-to-date, significantly expanding its geographical presence and materials supplies. With durable expectations for infrastructure projects through IIJA funding and increasing demand for materials
CRH Solidifying Its Industry Leadership With $2.1b Acquisition
Summary
- I recommend CRH plc as a Buy with a $106/share target, driven by robust M&A, infrastructure tailwinds, and strong pricing power.
- CRH's aggressive acquisitions, including Eco Material Technologies, expand its materials supply, distribution, and presence in high-growth segments like data centers and reindustrialization.
- Ongoing IIJA funding and macro trends in manufacturing and data centers provide a long runway for volume and margin growth, despite short-term weather headwinds.
- CRH maintains shareholder value through dividends and buybacks, with a solid financial position and forecasted free cash flow supporting continued investment and growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.