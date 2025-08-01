EGain Faces Worsening Results And Customer Churn (Downgrade)

Donovan Jones
Summary

  • eGain's revenue and operating results have declined due to major customer churn and negative growth trends.
  • Despite industry growth and AI investments, eGain's financials are deteriorating, with falling margins and net dollar retention below 100%.
  • Management is focusing on AI knowledge solutions and expects future growth, but extended sales cycles and churn undermine near-term prospects.
  • Until revenue stabilizes and customer churn ends, I remain bearish on eGain at this time.
Investment Outlook

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) has produced falling revenue and worsening operating results in recent quarters.

I previously analyzed eGain in October 2023 with a Hold outlook due to a muted growth outlook.

Growth has turned

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
21.19K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

