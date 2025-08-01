Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call August 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ivan Mathew Marcuse - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Peter R. Huntsman - Chairman, President & CEO

Philip M. Lister - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Rosenthal - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Aleksey V. Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Arun Shankar Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

David L. Begleiter - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Frank Joseph Mitsch - Fermium Research, LLC

Hassan Ijaz Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors

Jeffrey John Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

John Ezekiel E. Roberts - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Kevin Estok - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Kevin William McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Michael Joseph Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Michael Joseph Sison - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Patrick David Cunningham - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research

Salvator Tiano - BofA Securities, Research Division

Vincent Stephen Andrews - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Huntsman Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's my pleasure to introduce Ivan Marcuse, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

Ivan Mathew Marcuse

Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Huntsman's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining us on the call today are Peter Huntsman, Chairman, CEO and President; and Phil Lister, Executive Vice President and CFO. Yesterday, July 31, 2025, we released our earnings for the second quarter 2025 via press release and posted to our website, huntsman.com. We also posted a set of slides and detailed commentary discussing the second quarter of 2025 on our website. Peter Huntsman will provide some opening comments shortly, and we will then move to the Q&A session