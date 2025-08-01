Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call August 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ivan Mathew Marcuse - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Peter R. Huntsman - Chairman, President & CEO
Philip M. Lister - Executive VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Aaron Rosenthal - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Aleksey V. Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Arun Shankar Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
David L. Begleiter - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Frank Joseph Mitsch - Fermium Research, LLC
Hassan Ijaz Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors
Jeffrey John Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
John Ezekiel E. Roberts - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Kevin Estok - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Kevin William McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners, LLC
Michael Joseph Harrison - Seaport Research Partners
Michael Joseph Sison - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Patrick David Cunningham - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research
Salvator Tiano - BofA Securities, Research Division
Vincent Stephen Andrews - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Huntsman Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's my pleasure to introduce Ivan Marcuse, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.
Ivan Mathew Marcuse
Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Huntsman's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining us on the call today are Peter Huntsman, Chairman, CEO and President; and Phil Lister, Executive Vice President and CFO. Yesterday, July 31, 2025, we released our earnings for the second quarter 2025 via press release and posted to our website, huntsman.com. We also posted a set of slides and detailed commentary discussing the second quarter of 2025 on our website. Peter Huntsman will provide some opening comments shortly, and we will then move to the Q&A session
- Read more current HUN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts