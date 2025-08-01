Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Christopher R. Fenimore - Executive VP of Finance & CFO
George D. Yancopoulos - Co-Founder, President, Chief Scientific Officer & Co-Chairman
Leonard S. Schleifer - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Co-Chairman
Marion E. McCourt - Executive Vice President of Commercial
Ryan Crowe - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
Conference Call Participants
Carter Lewis Gould - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Cory William Kasimov - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
David Reed Risinger - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Evan David Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Terence C. Flynn - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Timothy Minton Anderson - BofA Securities, Research Division
Tyler Martin Van Buren - TD Cowen, Research Division
Akash Tewari - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Alexandria Janet Hammond - Wolfe Research, LLC
Brian Corey Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Operator
Welcome to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shannon, and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Ryan Crowe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.
Ryan Crowe
Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to everyone listening around the world. Thank you for your interest in Regeneron and welcome to our second quarter 2025 earnings conference call. An archive and transcript of this call will be available on the Regeneron Investor Relations website shortly after our call concludes.
Joining me on today's call
- Read more current REGN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts