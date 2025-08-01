Armour Residential REIT: Net Interest Spread Set To Expand On Fed Rate Cuts
Summary
- ARMOUR Residential REIT focuses on agency mortgage-backed securities, with a small exposure to U.S. Treasuries added during H1 2025.
- ARR's recent underperformance largely stems from losses on derivatives positions, as well as continued common stock issuance.
- Looking ahead, the company trades at only 4.9x consensus 2026 earnings, with its key net interest spread likely to increase from currently depressed levels of only 0.36%.
- More conservative investors may want to consider the company's preferred stock, which benefits from increased safety following recent common stock issuance.
- High leverage and slower-than-expected Fed rate cuts are key risks in the investment case.
