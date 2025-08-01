With the S&P 500 trading at or near all-time high levels, there is often temptation to take profits and pull money out of the market. Yet, history shows that all-time highs can actually be good for investors for
VONE: Broadening Exposure To Large Cap Stocks
Summary
- VONE is rated a Buy for long-term investors seeking diversified large-cap exposure with lower risk concentration than the S&P 500.
- The ETF offers low fees, outperforming its closest peer IWB in most time periods, and provides broad exposure to 1,000 large-cap U.S. stocks.
- VONE balances growth and value, with slightly less mega-cap tech weight than the S&P 500 and is best suited for tax-deferred accounts.
- Risks include potential market overvaluation and moderate-to-aggressive volatility; dollar cost averaging and a 5-10 year horizon are recommended.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.