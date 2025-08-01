The thesis for investing in PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) does not revolve around a high flying SaaS growth stock, but rather one where the underlying business is demonstrating consistent double-digit high margin revenue growth, alongside expanding
PROS Holdings Q2: Subscription Momentum Should Fuel Margin Expansion Ahead
Summary
- PROS grew subscription revenue 12% in Q2, well ahead of management’s guidance range.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 42% year-over-year, driven by strong operating leverage, with strong FCF generation expected in the second half of this year.
- Industry tailwinds in the AI-driven CPQ markets support solid double-digit subscription revenue growth ahead, with continued margin expansion.
- PRO stock trades at just 12.5 times next year’s FCF, representing a large discount to relevant peers.
- I am maintaining my Buy rating on the stock.
