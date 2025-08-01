SM Energy Company (SM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

A. Wade Pursell - Executive VP & CFO

Beth McDonald - COO

Herbert S. Vogel - President, CEO & Director

Patrick Allen Lytle - Senior Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Zachary Parham - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

David Adam Deckelbaum - TD Cowen, Research Division

Hsu-Lei Huang - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division

Leo Paul Mariani - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Michael Webb Furrow - Pickering Energy Partners LP

Scott Michael Hanold - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Timothy A. Rezvan - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to SM Energy's Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Operating Results Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Pat Lytle, Senior Vice President of Finance. Pat, you may begin.

Patrick Allen Lytle

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone. In today's call, we may reference the earnings release, IR presentation or prepared remarks, all of which are posted to our website. Thank you for joining us to answer your questions today. On the call this morning, we have our President and CEO, Herb Vogel; COO, Beth McDonald; and CFO, Wade Pursell.

Before we get started, I need to remind you that our discussion today may include forward-looking statements and discussion of non-GAAP measures. I direct you to the accompanying slide deck, earnings release and Risk Factors section of our most recently filed 10-K, which describe risks associated with forward-looking statements that could cause actual results to differ.

Also, please see the slide deck appendix and the earnings release for a discussion