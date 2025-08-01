Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (TNISF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCPK:TNISF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Filipe Martins Leite - Banco BPI, S.A.

Ignacio Doménech - JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A.

Juan Cánovas - Alantra Equities Sociedad de Valores, S.A.

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michael Brennan Pickup - Barclays Bank PLC

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to TR's First Semester Results Presentation. It's going to be conducted by our Chairman, Juan Lladó; and our CEO, Eduardo San Miguel. It's going to last about 15 minutes, and you will be able to post your questions after the final remarks. I now leave the floor to Juan Lladó.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Antonio, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today on our first half results presentation for 2025. Both, Eduardo San Miguel and I, will guide you through the most relevant issues that have taken place this first half of the year 2025. And first, as usual, I'll share with you a glance of our business performance, and Eduardo will follow the presentation [ analyzing ] the financial results, and as usual, as well, I will do a wrap-up with some final remarks.

So let's move on with the business performance. Three big numbers here. First, let's talk about our present. Our present are the EUR 3.8 billion of order intake. Order intake with extremely good quality EPCs and a very healthy mix with technological, engineering services, very much in line with our focus and our strategy that I will talk about later on. Second number is our immediate and healthy visibility for the next years. That's the year-to-date backlog, EUR 13.1 billion of healthy backlog. This is our visibility. And third, which I think is very important now, this is a real