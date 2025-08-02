Walt Disney, McDonald's, Palantir Set To Report Earnings

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Wall Street opened in the red on Friday, and yields tumbled as the jobs data came in cooler than expected, and traders also assessed President Donald Trump's revised tariff orders. Trump on Thursday signed an executive order revising "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries, setting new duty rates between 10% and 41%. Wall Street on Thursday limped to a negative finish as a post-earnings surge in tech titans was overshadowed by jitters over tariffs and economic data that showed stubborn inflation and weak personal spending.

With Trump's revised tariff orders, investors will be keeping a close eye on economic reports due to be announced next week. These include Factory Orders on Monday, and data on Exports, Imports, and Trade Balance on Tuesday. Wednesday will see the release of MBA Purchase Index and Crude Oil Imports, with Jobless Claims and Consumer Credit are set to be released on Thursday. Friday will see the release of Baker Hughes Rig Count.

Palantir (PLTR), ON Semiconductor (ON), AMD (AMD), Caterpillar (CAT), Pfizer (PFE), Apollo Global Management (APO), Yum! Brands (YUM), McDonald's (MCD), Walt Disney (DIS), Shopify (SHOP), and DoorDash (DASH) will report earnings next week.

_____________________________________________________________________

Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 4: Palantir, ON Semiconductor. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 5: AMD, Caterpillar, Pfizer, Apollo Global Management, Yum! Brands. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 6: McDonald's, Walt Disney, Shopify, DoorDash. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 7: Eli Lilly (LLY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Block (