Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony J. Wood - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

Charlie Collier - President of Roku Media

Conrad Grodd - Vice President of Investor Relations

Dan Jedda - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Barton Evans Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities Inc., Research Division

David Carl Joyce - Seaport Research Partners

Jason Stuart Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Laura Anne Martin - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Matthew Dorrian Condon - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Michael C. Morris - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Richard Scott Greenfield - LightShed Partners, LLC

Robert James Coolbrith - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Ronald Song - Wolfe Research

Shyam Vasant Patil - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

Steven Lee Cahall - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Roku’s Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Conrad Grodd, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Conrad Grodd

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. Welcome to Roku's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Joining us on today's call are Anthony Wood, Roku's Founder and CEO; Dan Jedda, our CFO and COO; Charlie Collier, President, Roku Media; and Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices.

On this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our shareholder letter and periodic SEC filings for risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We'll also present GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in our shareholder letter. Unless otherwise stated, all