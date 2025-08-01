NV Bekaert SA (BEKSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NV Bekaert SA (OTCPK:BEKSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Guy Marks - Vice President, Investor Relations

Seppo Parvi – Chief Financial Officer

Yves Kerstens – CEO & Director

Analysts

Alexander Craeymeersch - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Frank Claassen - Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division

Martijn P. den Drijver - ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division

Stijn Demeester - ING Groep N.V., Research Division

Wim Hoste - KBC Securities NV, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Bekaert H1 2025 Results Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Guy Marks, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.

Guy Marks

Many thanks, and thank you to you all for joining today, what I know is a very, very busy morning. As per usual, I'll just quickly run you through the safe harbor statement and then hand over to Yves and Seppo.

So, this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Bekaert is providing the information in this presentation as of its date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any publication issued by Bekaert.

With that, tongue twister out of the