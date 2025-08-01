SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:45 PM ET
Company Participants
Eugene Joseph Lowe - President, CEO & Director
Mark A. Carano - VP, CFO & Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
Bradley Thomas Hewitt - Wolfe Research, LLC
Bryan Francis Blair - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Damian Mark Karas - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Jeffrey Wallin Van Sinderen - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division
Ross Riley Sparenblek - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Stephen Michael Ferazani - Sidoti & Company, LLC
Walter Scott Liptak - Seaport Research Partners
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2025 SPX Technologies Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Carano, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Mark A. Carano
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me on the call today is Gene Lowe, our President and Chief Executive Officer.
A press release containing our second quarter results was issued today after market close. You can find the release and our earnings slide presentation, as well as a link to a live webcast of this call in the Investor Relations section of our website, spx.com.
I encourage you to review our disclosure and discussion of GAAP results in the press release and to follow along with the slide presentation during our prepared remarks. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.
As a reminder, portions of our presentation and comments are forward-looking and subject to safe harbor provisions. Please also note the risk factors in our most recent SEC filings. Our comments today will largely focus on adjusted financial results and
- Read more current SPXC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts