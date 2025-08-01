d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (DMCOF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (OTCQX:DMCOF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola - CEO, Chief Risk Officer & Executive Director

Federico Rosen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gian Marco Gadini - Cheuvreux

Massimo Bonisoli - Equita SIM S.p.A.

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the d'Amico International Shipping Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results Web Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Federico Rosen, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Federico Rosen

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to d'Amico International Shipping Earnings Call. So as always, I'll skip the executive summary, and I'll go directly to our fleet snapshot.

So as you can see, we had 32 vessels at the end of June 2025, of which 29 owned and 3 bareboat chartered. This situation is a little bit different compared to what we had at the end of Q1, as we exercised -- we took delivery, actually, of one of the time chartered-in vessels, the leader that we exercised our option on. As you may recall, we exercised our time charter -- our options, our purchase options on 2 time chartered vessels and that were delivered to us in the first half of the year, the High Navigator and the High Leader. So we increased our own fleet.

This situation will change a little bit also in the next coming months. As you know, we agreed the sell 2 Glenda vessels, the Glenda Melody and the Glenda Melissa. The first one was already delivered to the buyers on the 13th of July, while the other one, the Glenda Melissa, will be delivered to the buyers by the 21st of December. So overall, at the same