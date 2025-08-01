W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Kyle Bland

Good morning. Welcome to Grainger's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. With me are D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO; and Dee Merriwether, Senior Vice President and CFO.

As a reminder, some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the company's most recent Form 8-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Results for the second quarter of 2025 are consistent on both a reported and adjusted basis, but will be compared to adjusted results from the prior year period, which were normalized for restructuring costs incurred in the second