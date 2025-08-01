Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Anil Kumar Doradla - CFO & Secretary

Cary Savas - Corporate Participant

Eugene Steinberg - Chief Technology Officer

Leonard Livschitz - CEO & Director

Vasily Sizov - Senior VP & Head of Americas

Conference Call Participants

Bryan C. Bergin - TD Cowen, Research Division

Matt S. Dezort - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Puneet Jain - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Cary Savas

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Grid Dynamics Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Cary Savas, Director of Branding and Communications. [Operator Instructions] Joining us on the call today are CEO, Leonard Livschitz; CFO, Anil Doradla; CTO, Eugene Steinberg; COO, Yury Gryzlov; and SVP Americas, Vasily Sizov.

Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions. Please note that today's conference call is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This includes our business and financial outlook and the answers to some of your questions. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our performance. GAAP to non-GAAP financial reconciliations and supplemental financial information are provided in the earnings press release and the 8-K filed with the SEC. You can find all the information I just described in the Investor Relations section of our website.

I'll now turn the call over to Leonard, our CEO.

Leonard Livschitz

Thank you, Cary. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm delighted to report another record