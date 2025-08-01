Arcutis: Leveraging Zoryve's Success While Positioning For Pipeline Expansion

BioCGT Investor
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Upgrading Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. from Hold to Buy due to Zoryve's strong regulatory and commercial momentum, with revenue and prescription growth exceeding expectations.
  • Zoryve's expanding label, superior safety profile, and new foam formulation position it as a potential new standard of care in plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
  • ARQ-255's upcoming Phase Ib results could unlock a first-in-class topical treatment for alopecia areata, adding long-term pipeline value.
  • While pipeline concentration and patent risks remain, management's focus on business development and diversification supports a bullish long-term outlook for ARQT.

Young blonde woman applying nicotinic acid to the parting rubbing it into the scalp

Marina Demeshko/iStock via Getty Images

Background

I last covered Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) in May 2024, rating the stock as a Hold based on the company’s reliance on Zoryve. I was skeptical about the company’s capacity to translate their

This article was written by

BioCGT Investor
1.13K Followers
Originally a Biologist, M.Sc in Biomedicine, PhD in Bioengineering, with +20 years experience in the research and development of novel Cell & Gene Therapies (CGT) tackling several clinical needs. As an investor, I have been utilising my background in life sciences to assess the potential of novel treatments, including those using CGT, as well as, their capacity to drive shareholders' returns. Thus, as SA analyst, I will be focusing on analysing biotechnology, pharmaceutical, Medtech and healthcare stocks, providing you with my view of the company.Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor, "Euro Invest." Each of us works independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha’s Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARQT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARQT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARQT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News