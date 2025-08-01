Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ:PHAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Fabrice Chouraqui

Good morning or good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 2025 earnings call. So I'm Fabrice Chouraqui, the CEO of Pharming, and I'll be joined on this call today by Steve Toor, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Anurag Relan, our Chief Medical Officer.

Next slide. So on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that are based upon our current insights and plans. As you know, these may differ from future results.

Next slide. Next slide. So as you saw in our press release earlier today, Pharming delivered a very strong quarter. Total revenues grew by 26% in the second quarter of 2025 versus the same quarter last year and we delivered meaningful operating profit of $12.9 million compared to a loss in the previous year.

This number excludes about $2 million in nonrecurring Abliva acquisition-related expenses. Our strong top line growth was fueled by the continued significant growth of RUCONEST, 28% year-on-year and the further acceleration of patient uptake on Joenja, with the increase of patients on drug in the first half of 2025 already surpassing the total increase for all of 2024.

The strong momentum for our 2 commercial assets support an upgrade to our full year 2025 revenue guidance, for which I'll provide more details later in the call.

Next slide. Before we go into detail on our financial results and obviously, on our recent regulatory and clinical