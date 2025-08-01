AIXTRON SE (AIXXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AIXTRON SE (OTCPK:AIXXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christian Danninger - CFO & Member of the Executive Board

Christian Ludwig - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Felix J. Grawert - President, CEO & Chairman of Executive Board

Conference Call Participants

Adithya Satyanarayana Metuku - HSBC Global Investment Research

Andrew Michael Gardiner - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Didier Scemama - BofA Securities, Research Division

Gustav Froberg - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Janardan Nedyam Menon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Madeleine Denyse Jenkins - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Martin Jungfleisch - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Martin Marandon-Carlhian - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Michael Kuhn - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Ruben Devos - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to AIXTRON's Analyst Conference Call regarding the Half Year Results 2025. Please note that today's call is being recorded.

Let me now hand you over to Mr. Christian Ludwig, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at AIXTRON, for opening remarks and introductions.

Christian Ludwig

Thank you very much, operator. A warm welcome to AIXTRON's Q2 2025 Results Call. My name is Christian Ludwig. I am the Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at AIXTRON. With me in the room today are: our CEO, Dr. Felix Grawert; and our CFO, Dr. Christian Danninger, who will guide you through today's presentation and then take your questions.

This call is being recorded by AIXTRON and is considered copyright material. As such, it cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without permission. Your participation in this call implies consent to this recording. Please take note of the disclaimer that you find on Page 1 of the presentation document as it applies throughout the conference call. This call is not