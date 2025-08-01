NEW YORK (August 1) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) stunned the markets with a disappointing 73,000 new jobs for July, according to the Establishment Survey, a collection of job creation data from
Jobs Revisions Shock - July's Report Also Disappoints
Summary
- July's jobs report was sharply below expectations, with only 73,000 new jobs of 106,000 expected and massive downward revisions of 258,000 jobs to prior months, reigniting recession concerns.
- Job growth is concentrated in government-adjacent sectors, while manufacturing and government jobs declined, signaling a shift in labor market dynamics.
- Economic data points to a slowing economy, prompting us to lower our Q3 GDP estimate to 1% and anticipate a Fed rate cut in September.
- Inflation fears remain overblown; we expect tariffs and a weaker USD to have limited impact, with falling Chinese prices offsetting cost pressures.
