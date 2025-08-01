There are many macro-crosscurrents for investors to weigh right now. Tariffs are obviously front and center, with new very, high reciprocal import duties set to take effect on August 7. On the positive side of the ledger, Q2 corporate earnings growth
BUZZ: Beware The Bearish August-September Trend In Social Media Darling Stocks
Summary
- I maintain a hold rating on BUZZ, citing strong Q2 earnings but cautioning about bearish seasonality and lofty valuations.
- BUZZ's high-momentum, large-cap growth portfolio is attractive, yet its elevated volatility and thin liquidity warrant caution.
- Technical indicators show weakening momentum and a risk of pullback, especially if shares dip below key support levels.
- Despite the uptrend, I expect potential weakness through August-September and advise waiting for a better entry near $28.
