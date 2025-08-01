Société BIC SA (BICEY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Société BIC SA (OTCPK:BICEY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Executives

Brice Paris - Vice President of Investor Relations

Chris Dayton - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Gonzalve Bich - CEO & Director

Rob Versloot - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Alessandro Cuglietta - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Cédric Rossi - Stifel, formerly Bryan Garnier & Co., Research Division

Marie-Line Fort - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to BIC's First Half 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

And now I would like to hand the call over to your host, Brice Paris, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brice Paris

Good morning, and welcome to BIC's First Half 2025 Results Call. I'm Brice Paris, Head of Investor Relations. We are in Clichy today with Gonzalve Bich, our CEO; and Chris Dayton, our Interim CFO. We are also pleased to welcome Rob Versloot, our incoming CEO, who is also with us today.

We will be available at the end of the call for the usual Q&A session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and the replay will be available on our website along with the presentation and press release. As always, please take a moment to read the disclaimer at the beginning of the presentation.

Before we move on to it, let's start with a short introduction from Rob Versloot. Rob, the floor is yours.

Rob Versloot

Thank you, Brice, and good morning, everyone. I'm Rob Versloot. It is a great pleasure to attend this call with you today. I am really looking forward to stepping into my new role as BIC's CEO and will begin my duties starting September 15.

I think there are many things in common between the BIC of today and the world I come