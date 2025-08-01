Ameren Corporation (AEE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Kirk - Senior Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Modeling

Martin J. Lyons - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Michael L. Moehn - Senior EVP, CFO & President of Ameren Services

Conference Call Participants

Brian J. Russo - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Carly S. Davenport - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Jeremy Bryan Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates LLC

Andrew Kirk

Thank you, and good morning. On the call with me today are Marty Lyons, our Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Moehn, our Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of the Ameren management team.

Now here's Marty, who will