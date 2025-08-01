Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 11:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Michael Mason - Managing Director of Public IR & Communications

Jarrod Morgan Phillips - Partner & CFO

Michael J. Arougheti - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

William Raymond Katz - TD Cowen, Research Division

Brian Bertram Bedell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Brian J. Mckenna - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Kenneth Brooks Worthington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Kyle Kenneth Voigt - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Michael Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP

Operator

Welcome to Ares Management Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Friday, August 1, 2025.

I will now turn the call over to Greg Mason, Co-Head of Public Markets Investor Relations for Ares Management.

Greg Michael Mason

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm joined today by Michael Arougheti, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jarrod Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have a number of executives with us today who will be available during Q&A.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during this call contain certain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties including those identified in our risk factors in our SEC filings. Our actual results could differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a