Monthly Macro Recap (August 1, 2025)

Aug. 01, 2025 5:43 PM ET
Don Durrett
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The U.S. economy is in a fragile, manipulated state, propped up by massive debt and government intervention, making a recession inevitable and imminent.
  • Trump's tariffs signal desperation, risking global trade wars and further weakening both the U.S. and global economies, especially as allies retaliate.
  • The U.S. bond market is showing signs of strain, with foreign demand waning and new buyers being created out of necessity, highlighting systemic risk.
  • Gold and silver miners are my top investment thesis, as the coming crisis will drive investors to hard assets when the US dollar and bonds lose value.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Gold & Silver Mining Ideas get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Rows of golden and silver bars

Ravitaliy

Introduction

Normally, I do not share this with the public. This is the top half of my newsletter. I decided this was important enough to share.

Newsletter

July 31st (Previous Month) — Targets (near-term, then 2025 year-end)

AU: $3289 ($3306) — $3100

I have a Gold & Silver Mining Ideas investing group. This group receives additional posts that are not part of my regular free Seeking Alpha posts. I have editorial control over these posts and can post about microcaps, stock lists, and other valuable information. Use this link to get an overview of what it offers.

Come try it out.

This article was written by

Don Durrett
8.48K Followers

Author of How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide With a Focus on Mining Stocks (available on Amazon). Expert on gold and silver mining stocks. A frequent guest on investment podcasts, with a large following on X/Twitter (currently 45K followers). Plus, my own gold/silver mining stock website and Youtube channel.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News