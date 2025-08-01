Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NAUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anna Mowry - CFO & Treasurer

Parag Mallick - Co-Founder, Chief Scientist & Director

Sujal M. Patel - Co-Founder, CEO, President, Secretary & Director

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Gregory Brennan - TD Cowen, Research Division

Subhalaxmi T. Nambi - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Ji-Yon Yi - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nautilus Biotechnology Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ji-Yon Yi, Investor Relations. Ma'am, please begin.

Ji-Yon Yi

Earlier today, Nautilus released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. If you haven't received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to investorrelations@nautilus.bio. Joining me today from Nautilus are Sujal Patel, Co-Founder and CEO; Parag Mallick, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist; and Anna Mowry, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in the press release Nautilus issued today.

Except as required by law, Nautilus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial or product pipeline projections or other forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast on July 30, 2025. With that, I'll turn the call over to Sujal.