East Group Properties (NYSE:EGP) is an industrial REIT focused on sub-150K square foot warehouses in the Sunbelt.

The Buy Thesis

EGP has the best-positioned industrial assets in terms of both location and property specs. It's relatively limited competing supply sets EGP up for roughly 10% AFFO per share growth annually. The growth is not reflected in its 21.8X AFFO multiple, which makes it among the cheapest industrial REITs on a leverage-neutral basis. As this is my first focus article on EGP, it will be fairly comprehensive, covering the following topics:

EGP track record

Massive drop in AFFO multiple that makes it cheap today

Asset size/specs analysis

Asset submarket analysis

NAV valuation

AFFO multiple valuation relative to peers

Balance sheet

Acquisition/development growth pipeline

Organic growth

Risks

Overall outlook for the company/stock

East Group’s Track Record

Over the years, I have attended hundreds of meetings with management teams. REIT executives tend to have a certain blend of charisma and salesmanship. They generally tell the truth, but always with a bit of spin, placing their company in a positive light.

EGP is culturally different. They feel more like utility executives—practitioners with a focus on the very long term. Marshall Loeb (CEO) has run the company in an extremely conservative fashion, and some would even argue that leverage is too low, leaving some money on the table. However, this conservative approach has led to an extraordinary streak of consistent net operating income growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

This 34-year window has had some rough times for the industrial sector, which had a downturn in the 2000 recession and got clobbered in the Financial Crisis.

EGP managed through these challenges with only the slightest downticks in NOI. At the same time, the company has been able to fully participate in boom periods, locking in NOI growth for the long term.

This impressive track record has caused EGP to consistently trade at premium multiples. I have wanted to buy EGP for many years, but didn’t until now because the stock traded well outside of our valuation parameters. In recent years, however, EGP’s stock went from a premium valuation to substantially undervalued.

AFFO Multiple From 34.8X to 21.8X

At the end of 2021, EGP traded at 36X trailing AFFO and 34.8X forward.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

It was the peak of the industrial market as the REITs rode the highs from the COVID-driven logistics boom.

In hindsight, the market got a little too excited. It extrapolated growth from a one-time driver. Since that time, it has been all downhill. EGP’s stock price dropped from the $210.72 pictured above to today’s $163, where we just bought shares in the 2nd Market Capital High Yield Portfolio (2CHYP).

Over that same time period in which the market price got clobbered, FFO grew materially.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Specifically, FFO grew 31% from $1.62 in Q4'21 to $2.12 in Q1'25.

The simultaneous earnings growth and price declines took EGP from overvalued to significantly undervalued. We see this as a long-awaited opportunity to buy into a great company that is finally trading at a great price.

Industrial Sector Overview: Strengths and Concerns

Like most real estate sectors, the industrial sector experienced a surge in development activity brought about by the zero-interest rate environment following the pandemic. We discuss this dynamic more thoroughly here.

The pace of development is slowing considerably, but the sheer volume of completions in the last few years has taken vacancy up from record lows circa 2022 to just over 7% today.

Marcus and Millichap midyear industrial report

The supply was well absorbed due to equally robust demand growth brought about by both industrial production and freight volumes.

Marcus and Millichap midyear industrial report

Demand comes from a wide range of tenants.

Marcus and Millichap

Thus, even as vacancy ticked up, rental rates remained strong, with average rent per foot now over $10. 2026 looks stronger than 2025 as demand growth is staying healthy while construction wanes.

CBRE and M&M

Overall, the outlook for industrial REITs is positive but significantly varying by product type and location. EGP is favorably positioned on both property specs and submarket concentration.

Asset Size

While a 7.1% vacancy is on the high end, that number varies greatly by property type. Assets below 100K square feet have substantially lower vacancy rates.

Marcus and Millichap

There are two reasons for this discrepancy:

Most of the new construction had a large footprint Smaller assets are suitable for a broader range of tenants

The chart below marks shallow bay construction in green.

EGP

EGP’s focus on smaller properties has allowed it to evade the vacancy uptick. As of the most recent quarter, occupancy for EGP is 97.3%. They are also ideally positioned geographically.

Asset Location

The Marcus and Millichap mid-year industrial report is both informative and free, so I would highly recommend a read for anyone investing in industrial REITs. They ranked the top markets below.

Marcus and Millichap market rankings

These have an incredible overlap with EGP’s highest exposure markets. These markets were also confirmed to be strong by the Prologis (PLD) Q2'25 earnings call:

Chris Caton: SVP and Head of Research at Prologis

We are still going through this transition period. This sort of post-pandemic normalization, where the interior markets outperformed last year, remains a trend this year.

Interior markets are benefiting from the onshoring of manufacturing as well as evading port city weakness brought about by tariff trade uncertainty.

Caton continued:

Not all coastal markets are created equal. SoCal is weak, but Southern Florida, and Washington, D.C. are examples of greater resilience. Dallas comes to mind. The leading submarkets there are really firming. So you're starting to see a transition across a range of markets.

Hamid R. Moghadam, CEO, extended the list of strong markets:

I think Houston and Nashville are pretty strong.

It so happens that the markets Moghadam and Caton called out for strength are EGP’s four largest markets and make up nearly 40% of EGP’s revenues.

EGP’s top markets

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Valuation

Consensus NAV estimates show EGP at a net asset value of $179.49

S&P Global Market Intelligence

It's currently trading at about 90% of NAV.

From an earnings multiple perspective, EGP’s discounted valuation is hidden by the fact that its nominal AFFO multiple is among the highest in the sector. It trades at 21.8X 2026 AFFO compared to the sector average of 16.5X.

However, on a leverage-neutral valuation, it's among the cheapest. We plot the AFFO multiple on the Y axis and debt to capital on the X axis to approximate a leverage-neutral valuation.

2MC

The cold storage REITs fall far below the line indicating undervaluation, but they have a different, and in my opinion, less promising set of fundamentals.

Among the traditional industrial REITs, EGP is the only one below the line.

Balance S heet

Historically, 30% to 40% debt to capital has been considered the optimal range for REITs because leverage amplifies earnings power, and that level typically has not incurred too much extra risk.

EGP is well below that level at 13.97% debt to capital. They have received some criticism for operating at such low leverage because they could have significantly higher cashflows if they levered up a bit.

Marshall Loeb discussed the low leverage at REITweek and is not opposed to taking it up slightly. He has just been waiting for the right opportunity.

These past two years have not been a good time to lever up for two reasons:

The cost of debt is relatively high right now Cap rates are relatively low right now

So, the spreads attained in leveraging up to buy properties would be rather small.

We believe the dry powder is on the cusp of finding a home.

Development O pportunity

PLD discussed the shifting landscape in their Q2 earnings call:

Tim Arndt (PLD’s CFO)

Our build-to-suit starts for the first half totaled $1.1 billion, which is the largest start to a year that we have ever had.

Hamid Moghadam

And then there's finally build-to-suit activity, which I'm going to go on a limb and say, this is the strongest it's been in my career. So people who can plan in the long term are also, I think, thinking the way I'm thinking about it, which is they're looking at a couple of years by the time these projects are fully operational. And they look at the factors driving the long-term health of their business, like e-commerce and things like that, and they're feeling good about it. So — the only part of our business that is slow is leasing of spec space.

The industrial landscape is shifting from spec to build-to-suit. It's healthier for the whole sector as build-to-suits are already leased and therefore don't compete on leasing with currently available properties. Build-to-suits also start cash flowing faster.

East Group has full development capabilities, having built 269 properties since 1996. They have another 4 million square feet in development with a projected investment spend of $573 million.

With their balance sheet, they can build a whole lot more than that. One of the aspects I really like about conservative management is that it will do so if and only if it is significantly accretive.

Organic Growth

Consequent to being in higher-growth industrial markets and having the low-supply property type, leasing spreads are highly favorable. As EGP’s leases roll, they're renewing at much higher rates, resulting in consistently strong same-store NOI growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

We anticipate similar growth to continue.

Consensus estimates call for AFFO/share growing to $10.52 by 2029.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Between developments and leasing spreads discussed above, this rapid growth seems entirely plausible.

Risks to EGP

Due to the balance sheet and generally conservative operations, EGP is arguably lower risk than peers, but it does leave the door open to getting outpaced. Specifically, EGP would benefit relatively less than peers from the following events:

Substantial decline in interest rates

Surge in Amazon-style e-commerce demand

Cap rate declines

Overall Take

EGP is positioned to grow AFFO per share at a roughly 10% annual pace. Combined with a 3.45% dividend yield, it offers mid-teens return potential if the AFFO multiple stays flat.

Capital gains can be realized faster if EGP returns toward a more normalized multiple appropriate for its growth and appropriate for its balance sheet.

This is a great company, and we are happy to scoop it up at such a discounted valuation. I have been waiting years for this kind of pricing on EGP.