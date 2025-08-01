Linde plc (LIN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Pelaez - Vice President of Investor Relations

Matthew J. White - Executive VP & CFO

Sanjiv Lamba - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Christopher S. Parkinson - Wolfe Research, LLC

David L. Begleiter - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

James Hooper - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Jeffrey John Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

John Ezekiel E. Roberts - Mizuho Americas LLC

John Patrick McNulty - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Kevin William McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Laurent Guy Favre - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Matthew DeYoe - Unidentified Company

Michael Joseph Sison - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Patrick David Cunningham - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Patrick Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Vincent Stephen Andrews - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Linde Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

And I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Juan Pelaez, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Juan Pelaez

I appreciate it, Abby. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our 2025 second quarter earnings call and webcast. I am Juan Pelaez, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined this morning by Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer; and Matt White, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's presentation materials are available on our website at linde.com in the Investors section. Please read the forward- looking statement disclosure on Page 2 of the slides and note that it applies to all statements