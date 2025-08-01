Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Axel Philippe Alain Andre - Executive VP & CFO

J. Jeffrey Hopson - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Jonathan William Porter - Executive VP & Global Chief Risk Officer

Tony Cheng - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Elyse Beth Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jamminder Singh Bhullar - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Joel Robert Hurwitz - Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC

John Bakewell Barnidge - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Michael Augustus Ward - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Ryan Joel Krueger - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Suneet Laxman L. Kamath - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Thomas George Gallagher - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Wesley Collin Carmichael - Autonomous Research US LP

Wilma Carter Jackson Burdis - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Reinsurance Group of America Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Hopson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

J. Jeffrey Hopson

Thank you. Welcome to RGA's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. I'm joined on the call this morning with Tony Cheng, RGA's President and CEO; Axel Andre, Chief Financial Officer; Leslie Barbi, Chief Investment Officer; and Jonathan Porter, Chief Risk Officer. A quick reminder before we get started regarding forward-looking information and non-GAAP financial measures. Some of our comments or answers may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Please refer to the earnings release we issued yesterday for a list of important factors that could cause actual results to differ