While payrolls announced by the BLS for July missed (+73k versus +104k estimated), the bigger story was revisions. A combined 258k jobs were revised out of May and June numbers, taking those months’ NFP prints to +19k and +14k respectively. Almost half of the revisions lower
Jobs Day In Four Charts
Summary
- While payrolls announced by the BLS for July missed, the bigger story was revisions.
- While jobs growth has slowed, there’s been no major uptick in unemployment due to job loss or more workers only part-time because they can’t find full-time work.
- The last 3 months saw a 3.3mm annualized decline in the labor force, driven by immigration policy and, to a lesser extent, demographics.
