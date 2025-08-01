Natural Gas Steadies Near $3 As U.S. Futures Weaken Despite Europe's Supply Risks

  • Natural gas futures slip to $3.07 as triangle breakdown threatens deeper downside.
  • European supply concerns grow on Norway’s Troll output cut and delayed LNG restart.
  • Geopolitical risks rise as Trump threatens wider energy sanctions tied to Russia-Ukraine conflict.

By Jainam Mehta

​Natural gas futures are trading at $3.07, down 0.93%, extending a bearish trend that began in late June. Price action remains confined within a contracting triangle, with a breakdown now threatening the ascending trendline that has held since May

