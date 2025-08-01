Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Catherine R. Clay - Executive VP & Global Head of Derivatives

Christopher Andrew Isaacson - Executive VP & COO

Craig Steven Donohue - CEO, President & Director

David Howson - Corporate Participant

Jill M. Griebenow - Executive VP & CFO

Kenneth William Hill - Senior VP, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations & Business Intelligence

Alexander Kramm - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Brian Bertram Bedell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Christopher John Allen - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Elias Noah Abboud - BofA Securities, Research Division

Kyle Kenneth Voigt - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Patrick Malcolm Moley - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Kenneth William Hill

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter earnings conference call. On the call today, Craig Donohue, our CEO, will discuss our performance for the quarter and provide an update on our strategic initiatives. Dave Howson, our Global President, will provide some comments as he hands his responsibilities to Chris Isaacson, our Chief Operating Officer; and Cathy Clay, our Global Head of Derivatives, who will join us for Q&A. We will conclude