Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard R. Hough - CEO, President & Chairman

Scott Andrew Gerard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher William Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division

Sandy Mehta - Evaluate Research Limited

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's call, certain statements made regarding our future performance are forward- looking statements. They are based on current expectations and projections, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements that are made. Those factors are disclosed in our filings with the SEC under the caption Risk Factors. For all such forward-looking statements, we claim the protections provided by the Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements made on this call are made as of the date hereof, and Silvercrest assumes no obligation to update them.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Rick Hough, Chairman and CEO of Silvercrest. Please go ahead.

Richard R. Hough

Great. Thank you, and thank you for joining us for the second quarter of 2025 update. Our discretionary assets under management increased $1 billion during the second quarter, primarily due to strong markets. While our net flows were negative, Silvercrest added $80 million in organic new client accounts, and we've added $0.5 billion in new client accounts during the first half of 2025. That is on pace to be one of the stronger levels of organic new client flows over the past several years. Silvercrest has added approximately $2 billion in organic new client accounts over the past 4 quarters.