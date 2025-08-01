If Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) new battery-electric architecture indeed proves to be the modern-day rebirth of Ford’s 1908 iconic car, then the “Model T moment” quip by Jim Farley, Ford CEO, may prove to be prescient. The automaker could definitely use such a moment.
Ford Set To Revamp Battery Electric Vehicle Strategy Amid Declining Profitability
Summary
- Ford's upcoming BEV architecture reveal could be a game-changer, but current electrification efforts have yet to yield a mass-market breakthrough.
- Profitability is under pressure from tariffs, warranty costs, and BEV investment losses, despite strong performance from the Ford Pro commercial division.
- Regulatory rollbacks may boost profits from gasoline vehicles, but unresolved quality issues and BEV challenges weigh on future prospects.
- Ford remains a Hold as BEV overhang, Chinese competition, and quality problems offset potential upside from regulatory changes and commercial growth.
