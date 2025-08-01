Camden Property Trust (CPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q2: 2025-07-31 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.31 misses by $0.02
 Revenue of $396.51M (2.42% Y/Y) beats by $2.76M

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander J. K. Jessett - President, CFO & Assistant Secretary
D. Keith Oden - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
Kimberly A. Callahan - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Laurie A. Baker - Executive VP & COO
Richard J. Campo - Chairman of the Board of Trust Managers & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Alex Kim - Zelman & Associates LLC
Alexander David Goldfarb - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Austin Todd Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Bradley Barrett Heffern - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Eric Jon Wolfe - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
James Colin Feldman - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Jeffrey Alan Spector - BofA Securities, Research Division
John P. Kim - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Linda Tsai - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Mason P. Guell - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Richard Allen Hightower - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Robert Chapman Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division
Stephen Thomas Sakwa - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Kimberly A. Callahan

Good morning, and welcome to Camden Property Trust Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Kim Callahan, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today for our prepared remarks are Ric Campo, Camden's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Keith Oden, Executive Vice Chairman; and Alex Jessett, President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have Laurie Baker, Chief Operating Officer; and Stanley Jones, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Investments, available for the Q&A portion of our call.

