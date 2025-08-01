Camden Property Trust (CPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander J. K. Jessett - President, CFO & Assistant Secretary

D. Keith Oden - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Kimberly A. Callahan - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Laurie A. Baker - Executive VP & COO

Richard J. Campo - Chairman of the Board of Trust Managers & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Alex Kim - Zelman & Associates LLC

Alexander David Goldfarb - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Austin Todd Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Bradley Barrett Heffern - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Eric Jon Wolfe - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

James Colin Feldman - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jeffrey Alan Spector - BofA Securities, Research Division

John P. Kim - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Linda Tsai - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Mason P. Guell - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Richard Allen Hightower - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Robert Chapman Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division

Stephen Thomas Sakwa - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Kimberly A. Callahan

Good morning, and welcome to Camden Property Trust Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Kim Callahan, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today for our prepared remarks are Ric Campo, Camden's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Keith Oden, Executive Vice Chairman; and Alex Jessett, President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have Laurie Baker, Chief Operating Officer; and Stanley Jones, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Investments, available for the Q&A portion of our call.

Today's event