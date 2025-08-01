Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Allison K. Aden - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Mark Fusler - Director of Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Paul W. Bigbee - Chief Accounting Officer

William C. Boor - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Joseph Moore - CJS Securities, Inc.

Gregory William Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division

Jesse T. Lederman - Zelman & Associates LLC

John Dundee Lapey - Gabelli Funds, LLC

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Cavco Industries, Inc. Earnings Call Webcast.

[Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Fusler, Corporate Controller, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Fusler

Good day, and thank you for joining us for Cavco Industries First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call.

During this call, you'll be hearing from Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Allison Aden, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Bigbee, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that the comments made during this conference call by management may contain forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expected future business and financial performance and are not promises or guarantees of future performance. They are expectations or assumptions about Cavco's financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings, operational efficiencies, current or future volatility in the credit markets or future market conditions.

All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could affect Cavco's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements