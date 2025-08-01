Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCPK:DTRUY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 2:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christian Herrmann - Head of Investor Relations & M&A and VP
Eva Scherer - CFO, Finance & Controlling and Member of the Management Board
Jörg Howe - Corporate Participant
Karin Radstrom - President, CEO & Member of the Board of Management
Conference Call Participants
Akshat Kacker - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Alexander Jones - BofA Securities, Research Division
Daniela C. R. de Carvalho e Costa - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Hemal Bhundia - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Klas Henrik Bergelind - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Miguel Nabeiro Ensinas Serra Borrega - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Nicolai Kempf - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Shaqeal A. Kirunda - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
All - Unidentified Company
ights r - Unidentified Company
served. - Unidentified Company
Christian Herrmann
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Christian Herrmann speaking. On behalf of Daimler Truck, I'd like to welcome you on both telephone and the Internet to our Q2 results global conference call. We're very happy to have with us today, Karin Radstrom, our CEO; and Eva Scherer, our CFO. Karin and Eva will begin with an introduction directly followed by our Q&A session.
The respective presentation can be found on the Daimler Truck IR website. On our request, this conference will be recorded. The replay of the conference call will also be available as an on-demand audio webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Daimler Truck website.
As always, I would like to remind you that this telephone conference is governed by the safe harbor wording you will find in our published results documents. Please note, our presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Such
- Read more current DTRUY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts