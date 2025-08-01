Ontex Group NV (ONXXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ontex Group NV (OTCPK:ONXXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Geert Peeters - Chief Financial Officer

Geoffroy Raskin - Vice President of Investor Relations & Financial Communication

Gustavo Calvo Paz - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Eden - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Fernand de Boer - Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division

Markus Schmitt - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Maxime Stranart - ING Groep N.V., Research Division

Geoffroy Raskin

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Geoff Raskin from IR. I'm pleased to have with us Gustavo, our CEO; and Geert, our CFO, to discuss the first half results. We will limit this to a Q&A session. But first, I will ask Gustavo to say a few words.

Gustavo Calvo Paz

Thank you, Geoff, and thank you very much for those attending this limited call in which I will not be presenting, as usual, but let me make some remarks. Our audited full half year results are in line with our pre-announcement. Quarter 2 and H1 results were disappointing, with weak volume caused by low customer demand and some supply chain inefficiencies.

We have revised the outlook accordingly 2 weeks ago, and it is unchanged. While we are working hard to return back to our growth plan in H2 by restoring revenue to last year levels, bringing adjusted EBITDA back to growth year-on-year and generate positive free cash flow, we remain highly committed to our strategic transformation.

Our balance sheet is now healthy, thanks to refinancing and to divestments. We have significantly improved our innovation pipeline in the last 3 years. We're in the middle of a major step-up in terms of operational efficiency, improving our footprint and our portfolio. We continue growing fast in North America and