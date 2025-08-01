As we move deeper through the Q2 earnings season, the S&P 500 appears to be struggling to hold on to recent market highs, despite strong earnings from the tech sector that seems to defy a shaky macroeconomy. In this environment, I’m continuing
C3.ai: Take Advantage Of CEO Volatility To Buy
Summary
- I'm upgrading C3.ai to a strong buy as recent CEO exit concerns are overblown given the company's partner-led sales model.
- C3.ai's partnerships, especially with Microsoft Azure, are driving explosive partner-led bookings growth and supporting long-term sales momentum.
- Recent strong earnings results from Microsoft are a positive read-through for C3.ai's own earnings, expected sometime in late August.
- C3.ai trades at a steep discount to peers, offering high growth and AI exposure at just 5.2x FY26 EV/revenue, making it a compelling value.
