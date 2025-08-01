These past few months have been pretty soft for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), with shares of this leading Hawaiian lender underperforming the wider regional bank space by around fifteen points since my
Bank of Hawaii: Repricing Dynamics Continue To Drive Growth
Summary
- Shares of Bank of Hawaii have been a pretty weak performer since my last update in March, underperforming the wider regional bank space by around fifteen points.
- Fixed-rate asset repricing continues to drive net interest margin expansion and earnings growth, and this should continue.
- I still think Bank of Hawaii is well-placed for a period of economic uncertainty. Asset quality trends remain stable, while its historical loan loss rate stacks up well against peers.
- While its valuation may not look cheap at first blush, the stock does trade at a discount to past average multiples.
