TUSI: ABS Focused Cash Parking Vehicle

Binary Tree Analytics
5.21K Followers

Summary

  • TUSI offers a robust, low-volatility cash parking solution, focusing on investment-grade ABS and non-agency CMBS rather than traditional corporates.
  • The fund maintains a short 0.5-year duration, minimizing interest rate risk and delivering a compelling -0.4% drawdown during April 2025's market turmoil.
  • With a 4.45% SEC yield and high turnover, TUSI consistently generates incremental returns over T-bills, even in challenging environments.
  • We view TUSI as a strong portfolio diversifier and underappreciated hedge, ideal for investors seeking stability and modest yield in volatile markets.

Three positive and negative or minus and plus symbols. plus and minus symbols. Negative and positive symbols on dice. Concept of comparison, decision making and analysis.

Fauzi Muda

Thesis

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The name comes from Touchstone Investments and has the following objective:

While the fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, interest

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.21K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TUSI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TUSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TUSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News