Leonardo S.p.a. (FINMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alessandra Genco

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our 2025 half year results presentation. I'm Alessandra Genco, CFO of Leonardo. Today, our CEO, Roberto Cingolani, will update you on the highlights of the first half of this year as well as the strategic progress that we have made. I will then take you through the first half 2025 results and performance across the group and guidance for the full year. We will then welcome your question.

The supporting slide presentation is available for download by registering to the webcast and all the first half results materials are available on our website under the Investor Relations section. Please note that throughout the presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements. So I invite you to refer to our safe harbor statement, which applies to this call as well.

Now I will hand you over to our CEO.

Roberto Cingolani

Thank you, Alessandra. Hello, everybody. It's a big pleasure to see you again for this first semester of '25 will be a very dense presentation. We didn't expect to have such a concentration of new programs, results and so on all this afternoon, but that is the agenda you see here. We'll start with the highlights of the group, bringing to your attention the results of 2025, some quick analysis of the main financial KPIs, then the usual update on the efficiency plan and a short focus on the tariffs in view of the recent discussion and claims that were done and we all read on the press.