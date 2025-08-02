Key ETF Asset Class Performance
Summary
- The market ended the month of July on a down note, but the S&P 500 still ended the month with a gain of 2.3%.
- While domestic equities posted small gains in July, there was quite a bit of disparity among international markets. The all-world ex-US ETF actually fell 1.1% in July.
- To start August, Consumer Staples and Health Care are holding up well while the rest of the market plunges on August 1.
