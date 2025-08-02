A handful of IPOs and SPACs debuted this past week, led by software unicorn Figma (FIG). The company soared +250% in the best first day for a billion-dollar IPO ever, a record just set by cryptocurrency play Circle (
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Figma Smashes Circle's Record For Best Billion-Dollar IPO Pop
Summary
- A handful of IPOs and SPACs debuted this past week, led by software unicorn Figma, which soared +250% in the best first day for a billion-dollar IPO ever.
- Four IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, as the regular summer drop in IPO activity looks set to begin.
- Street research is expected for six companies in the week ahead, and six lock-up periods will be expiring.
