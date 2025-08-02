U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Figma Smashes Circle's Record For Best Billion-Dollar IPO Pop

Aug. 02, 2025 12:45 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , ,
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.3K Followers

Summary

  • A handful of IPOs and SPACs debuted this past week, led by software unicorn Figma, which soared +250% in the best first day for a billion-dollar IPO ever.
  • Four IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, as the regular summer drop in IPO activity looks set to begin.
  • Street research is expected for six companies in the week ahead, and six lock-up periods will be expiring.

Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph. Initial Public Offering or stock launch concept.

fadfebrian

A handful of IPOs and SPACs debuted this past week, led by software unicorn Figma (FIG). The company soared +250% in the best first day for a billion-dollar IPO ever, a record just set by cryptocurrency play Circle (

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.3K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIG--
Figma, Inc.
CRCL--
Circle Internet Group, Inc.
AMBQ--
Ambiq Micro, Inc.
SI--
Shoulder Innovations, Inc.
YMAT--
J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News