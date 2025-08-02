REIT Preferreds: A Lower-Beta Vehicle For Real Estate Income

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
277 Followers

Summary

  • Preferreds are hybrid securities. They could provide much of the yield investors want from real estate, with lower beta and more predictable pricing behavior.
  • For allocators looking to stay in the real asset space without taking on the full risk of common stock, REIT preferreds may offer a better balance.
  • The key insight is that PFFR offers a 30-day SEC yield of 7.81% (as of June 30, 2025) and pays monthly dividends.

REIT, Real Estate Investment Trust Concept. A person using laptop with REIT icons representing real estate investment, financial growth, property, asset, income returns, and property market analysis.

Sandwish

There are many ways to reduce portfolio beta. Investors might allocate more to cash, hedge with options or inverse ETFs, or screen deliberately for lower-volatility equities. Each method has its own trade-offs, but the goal is usually the same: to smooth out the ride

This article was written by

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
277 Followers
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.

Recommended For You

About PFFR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PFFR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFFR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News