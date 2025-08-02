There are many ways to reduce portfolio beta. Investors might allocate more to cash, hedge with options or inverse ETFs, or screen deliberately for lower-volatility equities. Each method has its own trade-offs, but the goal is usually the same: to smooth out the ride
REIT Preferreds: A Lower-Beta Vehicle For Real Estate Income
Summary
- Preferreds are hybrid securities. They could provide much of the yield investors want from real estate, with lower beta and more predictable pricing behavior.
- For allocators looking to stay in the real asset space without taking on the full risk of common stock, REIT preferreds may offer a better balance.
- The key insight is that PFFR offers a 30-day SEC yield of 7.81% (as of June 30, 2025) and pays monthly dividends.
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.
About PFFR ETF
