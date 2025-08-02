As we’ve moved through the dog days of summer, markets have continued to grind higher. The summer air may have been hot and still, but the flow of news and economic data was anything but. We’re starting to gain some clarity on
August 2025 Perspective
Summary
- As we’ve moved through the dog days of summer, markets have continued to grind higher.
- Extending the 2017 tax cuts, cutting taxes elsewhere, and passing new incentives for investments mean that there will be a positive fiscal impulse in 2026.
- We continue to find opportunities within our core portfolios to deploy our time-tested investment strategies.
- Market expectations have been for a continuation of the strong economic growth we have seen over the last several years, and we believe this may be overly optimistic.
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds, that use a mix of stocks and bonds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems.